'RRR': Meet the whole cast of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film
Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli
Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader in British India, in SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR'.
Image: Instagram/@jrntr
Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of a police officer, Alluri Seetharama Raju, in the film.
Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sita, wife of Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Ram Charan.
Image: Instagram/@alia_bhatt_obsessed__
Ajay Devgn plays a freedom fighter in 'RRR'. In the trailer, he can be seen fighting against the Britishers.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn_universe
Alison Doody will be seen playing the character of Scott Lady in the highly-anticipated film.
Image: Instagram/@babakmofidpour
Irish actor Ray Stevenson plays the roles of Scott in the film, 'RRR' which is set to hit the theatres on March 25.
Image: Instagram/@raystevenson.rrrmoviefanpage
Olivia Morris will play one of the female leads of 'RRR', cast opposite Jr NTR.
Image: Instagram/@oliviakmorris