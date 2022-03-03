'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' lead Tollywood films in March; here are 7 films releasing this month
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu - March 4: The romantic comedy movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand in lead roles and revolves around a marriage proposal where the girl's mother insists the boy becomes a househusband.
Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand
Sebastian PC 524 - March 4: The movie stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role as a police officer, who suffers from a vision issue, that even gets him suspended as he investigates a murder case.
Image: Instagram/@kiran_abbavaram
10th Class Diaries - March 4: The film stars 'Nanban' fame Srikanth and 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor. It is a romantic comedy around a story of students in school, and their equation after they meet years later.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Radhe Shyam - March 11: The romantic drama movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and revolves around the story of a palm reader, set decades ago in Europe, and the clash between love and destiny.
Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas
RRR - March 25: The much-awaited SS Rajamouli film, a fictional tale based on two real Telugu activists taking on the British in the 1920s, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
Ramarao On Duty - March 25: Ravi Teja stars in this action film, in the role of a civil servant, who is out to help the economically weaker section by taking on corruption in a big way.
Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628
Etharkkum Thunindhavan - March 10: Apart from original Telugu films, there is also a Tamil movie, starring Suriya, a revenge thriller movie with massy one-liners, which will also be releasing in Telugu.
Image: Image: Instagram/@sunpictures