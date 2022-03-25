'RRR' star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela's heart-melting photos
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The duo's cute glimpses on social media are immensely loved by fans.
Upasana lovingly looks at the 'RRR' star as he holds their pet pooch in his arms.
The duo looks regal in their traditional attires. While Upasana opted for a heavily embroidered saree, Charan kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama.
Ram Charan and Upasana twinning in white outfits is all things adorable. Along with the picture, Upasana wrote, "Forever".
The duo's twinning streak continues in these yellow outfits. Not to miss Upasana's extremely cute Chanel footwear.
Ram is seen lovingly feeding desserts to his wife in this perfect candid shot.
The duo strikes a pose against a picturesque backdrop as they attend a family wedding. Their outfits are absolutely on point.
