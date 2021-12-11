'RRR': Take notes from Alia Bhatt's choice of ethnic ensembles
Image: Instagram/ @AliaaBhatt
Kickstarting the series of looks is the gorgeous red saree Alia wore for the 'RRR' trailer launch. The Sabyasachi attire makes Alia look every bit ethereal.
Image: Instagram/ @Queens_of_Beautyness
Alia was further seen promoting the film in a pink and yellow attire, with hues of gold. Alia paired the Raji Ramniq outfit with beautiful juttis by Fizzy Goblet.
Image: Instagram/ @Fizzygoblet
Next in line is the royal black and golden suit by Payal Khandwala. Alia's sleek ponytail and heavy golden jhumkas make her look like the epitome of grace.
Image: Instagram/ @Aliaxcutie_
The deep turquoise blue saree paired with a low bun adorned with a Gajra is hands down one of Alia's most graceful traditional looks. The actor opted for minimal accessories to go with the Madhurya creations saree.
Image: Instagram/ @AliaaBhatt
Lastly, Alia opted for a turquoise green kalidar by Rimple & Harpreet Narula for RRR's recent event in Hyderabad. The heavy silver danglers amp up the star's simple yet stylish look.
Image: Instagram/ @AliaaBhatt