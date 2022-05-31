'RRR' to 'Human', top movies and web series to add to your watchlist
Image: Instagram/@jrntr/@iamkirtikulhari
The plot of the movie 'A Thursday' revolves around a teacher taking 16 children as hostages and threatening to kill them if her demands by not met by the police.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
The show, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva as she crosses all limits to get hold of him.
Image: Instagram/@tahirrajbhasin
Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featured a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, among others.
Image: A still from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the epic action drama film 'RRR' depicts the story of two Indian revolutionaries.
Image: Instagram/@jrntr
Produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, the series 'The Great Indian Murder' revolves around the death of a politician's son, and the emergence of six suspects, who might have committed the crime.
Image: A still from 'The Great Indian Murder'
Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, 'Human' explores the 'dark and twisted world of unethical human trials' in a provocative yet real manner.
Image: A still from 'Human'