Aug 08 ,2022
Rubina Dilaik: Pics that prove 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' star is a true fashion icon
Television actor Rubina Dilaik is known for keeping her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.
The actor manages to garner all the limelight with her impeccable taste in fashion.
Rubina looks stunning in this all-pink look. The puffed sleeves are adding a drama element to the overall look.
The former 'Bigg Boss' winner leaves no stones unturned in shelling out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Rubina is widely lauded by fans for her sartorial choices in outfits.
The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' fame looks ravishing in this blue thigh-high slit gown.
The actor unleashed her inner boss lady in this all-white look.
In this picture, Rubina is giving some fresh summery vibes.
The actor is often seen experimenting with her outfits and this picture is proof of that.
