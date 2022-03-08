'Rubina Dilaik' to 'Mona Singh'; TV actors who reigned over popular reality shows
Image: Instagram/ @monajsingh/ @rubinadilaik
Currently seen in the supernatural fantasy TV show, 'Naagin', actor Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn after lifting the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner trophy.
Image: Instagram/ @tejasswiprakash
The 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actor Rubina Dilaik also charmed her way into the audience's hearts with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' and emerged as the season's winner.
Image: Instagram/ @rubinadilaik
After becoming a household name with the serial 'Jassi Jaiisi Koi Nahi', Mona Singh went on to participate in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' and was crowned the winner.
Image: Instagram/ @monajsingh
Before taking over as a judge in various dance reality shows, Shakti Mohan took part in the second season of 'Dance India Dance' and emerged as the winner.
Image: Instagram/ @mohanshakti
One of the most celebrated actors in the Television industry, Karishma Tanna was declared the winner of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.
Image: Instagram/ @karishmaktanna
Shilpa Shinde made it big on television with the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and later won 'Bigg Boss' season 11 after receiving overwhelming love by fans.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official