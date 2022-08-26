Prachi Arya
Aug 26 ,2022
Rubina Dilaik's birthday: Take a look at TV star’s prolific career in the industry
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Actor Rubina Dilaik made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2008 with the popular show Chotti Bahu where she played the role of Radhika.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
In 2022, Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner while defeating Rahul Vaidya.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Following her stint in TV, the actor also gained fame after she essayed the role of a transgender Soumya Harman Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Rubina Dilaik was also known for playing Divya Jakhotia in Zee TV's Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Rubina even replaced Giaa Manek in the Sab TV show Jeannie Aur Juju where she portrayed the role of Jeannie alongside comedian Ali Asgar.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Post her Bigg Boss win, the actor made her digital debut with 2022 drama Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
The actor is currently seen as a participant in stunt-based reality show Khaton Ke Khiladi 12 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in another dance based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa which will be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik
Find Out More