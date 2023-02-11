Hardika Gupta
Feb 11 ,2023
Rubina Dilaik's winter look reminds fans of the Hollywood era
@rubinadilaik/Instagram
Rubina Dilaik recently dropped a series of pictures wherein she can be seen experiencing snow in a virtual space.
She kept her caption witty and wrote, "In reality, winter seems to have abandoned us".
Rubina wore a white turtle neck sweater teamed with a matching straight long skirt.
She completed her look with a grey blazer, beige boots and a French beret hat.
For her makeup, she opted for spidery lashes, contoured cheeks with a pop of pink highlighter.
Her looks reminds fans of the 'Hollywood era'
