'Runway 34' at the box office, Rishi Kapoor death anniversary | Bollywood Recap April 30
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Writer Chris Gore's Comparison Of 'Dhaakad' With 'Black Widow' Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
#LongLifeForAll | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stresses On Importance Of Vaccination With Throwback Family Picture Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional, Riddhima Posts UNSEEN Pic On Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary Image: PTI
'Runway 34' Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Turns Ajay Devgn's Lowest Opener In A Decade Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
‘Heropanti 2’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Tiger Shroff-starrer Affected By Poor Reviews Image: Instagram/@khan_ahmedasas
ED Attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7.27 Cr In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143