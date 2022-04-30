'Runway 34' at the box office, Rishi Kapoor death anniversary | Bollywood Recap April 30
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Writer Chris Gore's Comparison Of 'Dhaakad' With 'Black Widow'
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
#LongLifeForAll | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stresses On Importance Of Vaccination With Throwback Family Picture
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional, Riddhima Posts UNSEEN Pic On Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary
Image: PTI
'Runway 34' Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Turns Ajay Devgn's Lowest Opener In A Decade
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
‘Heropanti 2’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Tiger Shroff-starrer Affected By Poor Reviews
Image: Instagram/@khan_ahmedasas
ED Attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7.27 Cr In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case
Image: Instagram/@jacquelinef143