Russia attacks Ukraine: Before and after pictures of war zone amid Moscow's invasion
Image: Republic
Russia's President Vladimir Putin's army had invaded Ukraine on February 24 after declaring two of the latter's states as independent.
Credit: Kyiv Mayor
The Kyiv Mayor informed that the building which was on Košice Street 7-A was hit by a missile and has caused casualties.
Credit: Kyiv Mayor
According to Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klychko, three people are injured and one is in serious critical condition.
Credit: Kyiv Mayor
He further informed that the Ambulances reached the spot of the incident immediately and all emergency services are working to help the people.
Credit: Kyiv Mayor
Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the Russian army hasn't shown any signs of pulling back from the crisis-torn country.
Credit: Republic
According to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 135 people have lost their lives since Thursday's 'military operation'.
Credit: Republic
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the Russians have been striking Kyiv with "Horrific Missiles".
Credit: Republic
Republic In Ukraine: R. Team visits the building that was struck by a Russian missile.
Credit: Republic