Russia Attacks Ukraine: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine's Mariupol city
Image: AP
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during the Russian shelling, at a city hospital in Mariupol, which is located in eastern Ukraine.
Doctors perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during the shelling by Russian troops in a residential area of the city.
The lifeless body of a girl killed during the Russian attacks in a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital.
Serhii, the father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a medical cart at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in the city.
The lifeless body of teenager Iliya, fatally wounded by the Russian shelling, lies on a stretched at a now-medical ward in the city.
Ukrainians take shelter inside a building in Mariupol as street fighting broke out in Ukraine's eastern city.
Ukraine's citizens lie on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center in the city. According to AP, the sports center can accomodate up to 2,000 people.
Health care workers show a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth in a maternity hospital, which is now converted into a medical ward in the city.
Health care workers move a patient in a basement of now a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol.
