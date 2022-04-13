Russia-India Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Image: Twitter/@RussianForeignMinistry
Trader-seafarer Afanasy Nikitin was one of the first Europeans to visit India & the famous Russian traveler discovered India a quarter-century before Vasco de Gama & other Portuguese.
Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundations for the policy of the Indian National Congress towards the Soviet Union.
The Soviet Union invariably rendered India important political, diplomatic and strategic support on the bilateral agenda, vital issues of national interest and international affairs.
Today, Russia & India are linked by a specially privileged strategic partnership. Russia-India ties are distinguished by mutual trust & respect.
Russian and Indian leaders hold high-level meetings and talks every year, discussing key areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as major international and regional topics.
Russia and India began their military-technical cooperation in 1961, and it remains one of the most important areas of partnership, with positive dynamics and significant development prospects.
