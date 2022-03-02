Russia-Ukraine war: A look at tech companies that have originated from Ukraine
WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, was founded by Ukrainian emigrant Jan Koum.
PayPal, yet another platform that allows people to send and receive money internationally was co-founded by Max Levchin, who also happens to be a Ukrainian emigrant.
Snap Inc, whose social media platform Snapchat is popular around the world, implemented its AR-masking technology with the help of Looksery based out of Ukraine.
Grammarly, the content creation tool has its root in Ukraine, with its largest office in the capital of Kyiv. It is a $13 billion company now.
For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the founder of Solana - Alex Yakovenko and NEAR Protocol founder Illia Polosukhin are from Ukraine.
Another popular platform called Gitlab, founded by Sid Sijbrandij and Dmitriy Zaporozhets is from Ukraine.
