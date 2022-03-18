Russia-Ukraine war Day 23: Ukrainians huddle in shelters as Russian bombings wreak havoc
IMAGE: AP
Ukrainians were sheltered in refugee camps in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland. On March 17, a woman reacted as she sat at a refugee shelter in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland.
Ukrainian servicemen guarded their position near Brovary, north of Kyiv.
As the war turned bloodier, doctors tended to patients huddled to ad-hoc bomb shelters. On March 17, a doctor in a white coat walked his way through a dim, dank basement corridor in Kyiv.
Russian shelling of a brick warehouse in the outskirts of Kyiv made it look like it was belched from an erupting volcano.
People put up plastic sheets and covered broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, landed on an apartment block.
Ukrainian firefighters engaged in extinguishing fire after the Russian bombing set ablaze at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
