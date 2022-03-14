Russia-Ukraine War: Destruction, Displacements And Deaths mark Day 19
Turkish imam Mehmet Yuce walks down the steps after evening prayers in a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine. As per the Turkish Embassy, 86 Turkish are sheltering in the mosque.
Associated Press
A Ukrainian soldier digs a foxhole as the conflict continued for the third week. Kyiv claims to have killed over 7,000 Russian personnel since the invasion began on February 24.
Associated Press
A Ukrainian family who fled the war waits at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. According to UN, the number of people who have fled the Ukrainian war now nears 3 million.
Associated Press
A woman with her belongings and food sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway. The picture shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv also features a train passing by.
Associated Press
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin. As Russian troops continue to strike Irpin, Ukrainian authorities reported that US journalist Brent Renaud was killed.
Associated Press