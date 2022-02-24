Russia-Ukraine war: Dramatic visuals from Kyiv to Kharkov, as Moscow steps up attack
Visuals shared on Twitter shows the effects of the war that was announced by Russia on Ukraine.
A major impact was reported from the Russian air strike in Kharkiv.
A video showed the Chuguev Airport on fire after Russia conducted airstrikes in the area.
The Kherson Airport was also targeted by the Russian military jets.
The Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is only 100 km from Poland, fell prey to Russian airstrikes.
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning.
Ukrainian officials have confirmed that hundreds of troops are likely to have been killed so far.
