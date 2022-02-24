Russia-Ukraine War | "Hands Off Ukraine" Protests by Ukrainians take place all over world
Image: AP
A woman holds poster in support of Ukraine during a protest near the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.
Image: AP
Timote Suladze, a Belarusian and a Russian citizen, burns a Russian passport in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, to protest Russian actions in Ukraine.
Image: AP
Today, outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, people, including Ukrainians, take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine.
Image: AP
Demonstrators attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy in London on Wednesday, holding placards and flags.
Image: AP
People gather in Sydney on Thursday to protest Russian aggression in Ukraine, chanting, holding placards, and waving Ukrainian flags.
Image: AP
A protester holds a poster in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Oslo on February 24.
Image: AP
On February 24, 2022, pedestrians in Tokyo receive copies of an extra issue reporting on Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Image: AP
A lady protests outside Downing Street in central London on Thursday, during a demonstration in support of Ukraine.
Image: AP