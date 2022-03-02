Russia-Ukraine war: More students arrive in India as Operation Ganga scales up
Image: ANI
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 7, the Indian Embassy in Warsaw issued an urgent advisory to Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine, guiding them on faster pathways to enter Poland.
Image: ANI
Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomed stranded students as they returned from war-torn Ukraine
Image: ANI
Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary and Romania today to bring back Indians from Ukraine.
Image: ANI
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia interacted with Indian students at Bucharest.
Image: ANI
About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. Union Minister Jitendra Singh interacted with students, offered them roses as they arrived from the war-ravaged country.
Image: ANI
One C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under Operation Ganga.
Image: ANI
Indian Air Force joined Operation Ganga and carried humanitarian aid for Indian students left for Romania
Image: ANI