Russia-Ukraine war: Subway cars become a new home to hundreds of Ukrainian families
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with his family looks out of a tent after crossing the border by ferry.
A Ukrainian family accommodates their family members in a Subway vehicle after the Russian forces attacked Ukraine.
Image: AP
A woman and child, who have fled Ukraine, get out of a van after arriving at the train station in Poland.
Image: AP
A woman travelling in a subway car along with her two children amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Image: AP
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with his family looks out of a tent after crossing the border by ferry.
Image: AP
Children sit in a refugee centre in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland.
Image: AP
A young woman looks out from a train heading to Krakow, after fleeing Ukraine, at the train station at a border crossing in Poland.
Image: AP
A refugee cries on a bus while waiting for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary.
Image: AP