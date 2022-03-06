Russia-Ukraine War: Video Game companies that have halted their operations in Russia
Image: Unsplash
The Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine made a request to leading video game companies to halt their operations in Russia on March 2, 2022.
Image: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter
On March 3, CD PROJEKT, the company behind the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 announced that it is halting all sales of games to Russia and Belarus.
Image: CD PROJEKT
In an official statement, the video game development house says that "the entire CD PROJEKT Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine."
Image: CD PROJEKT
On March 2, 2022, Electronic Arts annoucned that it would remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including FIFA 22, FIFA mobile and FIFA online.
Image: Electronic Arts
EA's statement reads that "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine." EA has also removed Russian teams from NHL titles.
Image: Electronic Arts
In a blog post published on March 4, 2022, Microsoft has announced that it is suspending all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.
Image: Microsoft