Russia-Ukraine war: World Cup to F1 Grand Prix, 9 sporting events that were affected
UEFA has moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Poland, Sweden, and Czech Republic have urged FIFA to move their World Cup qualifier matches out of Russia.
Formula One has announced the cancellation of the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, which was due to be held in September.
The International Judo Federation (IJF) has cancelled its Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia without making any reference to the war.
The International Ski Federation (FIS) has cancelled or moved five World Cup skiing events that were scheduled to be held in Russia.
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has moved the Chess Olympiad and FIDE Congress out of Russia.
FINA has called off a men's water polo World League match, which was scheduled to be held in Russia next month.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) cancelled the World Tennis Tour tournament that was due to be held in Ukraine in April.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called on sporting bodies to either cancel or move all events out of Russia.
