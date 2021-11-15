Russia unveils Sukhoi Su-75 'Checkmate' 5th-gen challenger to US F-35
Image: AP
Russia displayed a model of its brand-new fifth-generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate
Image: AP
The Su-75 stealth fighter jet is being touted as a competitor to the American F-35
Image: AP
It has a range of almost 3,000 kms and can travel at a speed of Mach 1.8
Image: AP
The Su-75's flight-test programme is still under wraps and it will be ready for flights by 2025 or 2026.
Image: AP
The Su-75 was introduced at the MAKS air show in Moscow in July 2021
Image: AP