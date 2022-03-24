Russian Invasion's Catastrophic Impact On Ukrainian Cities
Associated Press
Russian soldiers, on March 13, fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 19 miles northwest of Lviv. The city borders Poland and is the doorstep for NATO into Ukraine.
Associated Press
In the southern city of Kherson, Russians have captured one of the most prominent theatre directors Kniga “in a fascist manner”. In addition, bombings have continued amid Putin's invasion.
Associated Press
Scores of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to be dead after the Russian troops hit a military barrack in the southern city of Mykolaiv last week. As per a report by BBC, 200 soldiers were present.
Associated Press
Mariupol still remains under siege. The port city has been affected the most by the Russian escalation. Since the start of the war, a theatre and a maternity hospital have been ruthlessly bombed.
Associated Press
Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country still remains under Ukrainian control. Many analysts have said that Russian troops have fallen short of ammunition after conducting multiple assaults.
Associated Press
More than 1.5 lakh people are stuck in the northern city of Chernihiv without any help after Russia cut them off from the capital Kyiv by bombing a bridge on the Desna River.
Associated Press
According to the latest report, Russian naval forces have been stationed off the coast of Odesa. Notably, citizens have fortified the city using sandbags.
Associated Press