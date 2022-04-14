Russian retreat leaves behind devastation in key Ukrainian cities as war enters day 50
Almost a week after the US confirmed that Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv, residents walked on a street destroyed by shelling on Wednesday.
Shelling reduced in the city after about six weeks. On Wednesday, mortuary workers donned protective gear and exhumed corpses of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha.
Ukrainian authorities began reconstructing damaged infrastructure in Chernihiv. On Wednesday, a firefighter worked at a central stadium damaged in Russian attack.
A woman and her son attended the funeral of her husband, who was killed in the territorial defense by Russian forces in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A local resident prepared a meal at an entrance of a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, a key city that Russian-backed separatists claim to have control.
Local residents paid respect to victims of the Russian war. The bodies were buried in a street behind private houses. At least 10k people have been killed in Mariupol since Feb 24, according to Ukrainian authorities.
