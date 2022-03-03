Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Forces 1 Mn To Flee Kyiv
Associated Press
People from Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. Nearly 1 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine in the past week.
Associated Press
A woman holds a small girl at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Other countries which have witnessed migrant influx are Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.
Associated Press
Passengers rush to leave the Ukrainian city of Lviv for Slovakia. This picture captures the panic at Lviv train station.
Associated Press
Two Ukrainian women and a boy walk to the train station as they try to flee Kyiv.
Associated Press
A group of young men prepare to fight Russian troops in Ukraine. This photo was clicked on Medyka border crossing.
Associated Press