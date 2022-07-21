Swati Singh
Jul 21 ,2022
Russo Brothers in India; Priyanka Chopra's birthday dress: H'wood Recap; July 21
Image: Instagram/@PriyankaChopra
Kanye West Is Trying To Accept Pete; Still Hoping To Get Back Together With Kim: Report
Image: AP/Instagram/@kimkardashian
Henry Cavill To Make Super-Man Announcement At Comic-Con? All You Need To Know
Image: Instagram/@henrycavill
Russo Brothers Say They 'manifested' Ryan Gosling's Ken Ahead Of His Casting In 'Barbie'
Image: AP/Twitter/@solacecinema
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sheer Yellow Ensemble Over Matching Bikini On Her 40th Birthday
Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi
SEE PIC | 'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy Shines In Intriguing Christopher Nolan-directorial's Poster
Image: Instagram/@universalpictures
Millie Bobby Brown Scripts History; To Get Massive Remuneration For 'Enola Holmes 2'
Image: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
Find Out More