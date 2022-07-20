Sneha Biswas
Jul 20 ,2022
Russo brothers to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs who were papped in Mumbai city
Russo brothers were spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was papped in a sporty look at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora was spotted in a stunning gym wear look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alaya F dished out some major fashion goals in an all black outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Television actor Ritvik Dhanjani was spotted at the airport with a cute dog.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Dhanush perfectly aced the airport fashion game in this simple light blue sweatshirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Himansh Kohli was spotted at an event in a printed red and black shirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More