Saba Azad: Know all about Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
Saba Singh Grewal, professionally known as Saba Azad, is an Indian actor, theatre director and musician.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
Saba is known for her leading role in the romantic comedy film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'. She was dating actor-singer Imaad Shah in the past.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
She is one of the actors starring in the series 'Rocket Boys'. She plays the love interest of Jim Sarbh, who enacts the part of Dr. Homi Bhabha.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
Saba made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film 'Dil Kabaddi' opposite Rahul Bose.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
She started her own theatre company, The Skins, in 2010 and directed her first play Lovepuke.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
Saba has featured in commercials for Cadbury, Pond's, Maggi, Tata Sky, Google, as well as print campaigns for Clean & Clear, Westside and Amway and more.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad
She is the niece of theatre great Safdar Hashmi. He was a communist playwright and director, best known for his work with street theatre in India.
Image: Instagram/@sabazad