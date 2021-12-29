Sabyasachi to Anita Dongre, most preferred celebrity designers of 2021
Image: Instagram/@anitadongre
Sabyasachi Mukherjee has styled Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut. His royal designs are known to take actors' looks to the next level.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Manish Malhotra styled Parineeti Chopra's gorgeous blue ombré sequin saree. He has also styled Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and many more.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworl
Arpita Mehta designed Priyanka Chopra's Diwali look as she wore a mirror blouse and floral skirt. She has also designed outfits for Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others.
Image: Instagram/@arpitamehtaofficial
Kartik Aaryan wore a navy blue kurta with hints of gold designed by Anita Dongre, who has also styled looks for Kajol, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan and other celebrities.
Image: Instagram/@anitadongre
Madhuri Dixit stunned in Ritika Mirchandani's red embroidered lehenga saree. She is known to have also designed outfits for stars including Deepika Padukone.
Image: Instagram/@ritikamirchandani
Rajkummar Rao wore a knitted jumper by Shivan and Narresh's label, which has also styled Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Apte and many others.
Image: Instagram/@shivanandnarresh
Vicky Kaushal kept it classy and simple with a beige linen kurta by Kunal Rawal, who has also designed outfits for Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and many more.
Image: Instagram/@kunalrawaloffi