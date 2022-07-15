Vidit Dhawan
Jul 15 ,2022
Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh meet cricket legend Ṣir Garfield Sobers at Lord's
Image: Twitter@HarbhajanSingh
Several cricketing legends attended the England vs India second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
While watching the match, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh met WI cricket legend, Sir Garfield Sobers.
Image: Twitter@HarbhajanSingh
Speaking of getting his picture clicked with Sobers, Tendulkar captioned his post: 'Got to watch the game at Lord's with the One and Only Sir Gary!'
Image: Twitter@SachinTendulkar
Meanwhile, Harbhajan captioned his post, 'With two biggest masters of the game,' to refer to Tendulkar and Sobers.
Image: Twitter@HarbhajanSingh
The match was also attended by other Indian cricketing legends such as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
'Thala' MS Dhoni and 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina also reunited at Lord's.
Image: Twitter@SureshRaina
Raina captioned his Tweet as 'Great watching the boys in blue' along with MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.
Image: Twitter@SureshRaina
Dhoni and Raina can be seen having some drinks while enjoying the ENG vs IND 2nd ODI.
Image: Twitter@SureshRaina
England registered an emphatic 100-run win in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.
Image: Twitter@EnglandCricket
Reece Topley was named the player of the match for outstanding figures of 6-24.
Image: ECB
Find Out More