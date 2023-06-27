Saksham nagar
Jun 27 ,2023
Sachin Tendulkar enjoys wildlife with family
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
India legend Sachin Tendulkar is spending time with his family in South Africa these days.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying the African wildlife safari with his family.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar shared the visuals of his African tour on his official Instagram handle.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara whereas son Arjun was not a part of the trip.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar also shared the visuals of the various animals he witnessed during the animal safari.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Apart from enjoying an animal safari, Sachin Tendulkar also met legendary golfer Garry Player and also received a lot of valuable advice from him.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Find Out More