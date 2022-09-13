Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 13 ,2022
Sachin Tendulkar sets unrealistic fitness goals with insane workout in gym; See pics
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and shared a video of his intense workout session.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
“Loving every moment! Enjoyed the first one. On to the next,” Tendulkar said captioning the Instagram post.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Tendulkar put out the post after leading India Legends to a victory against South Africa legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Tendulkar scored 16 runs off 15 balls in the match and registered two boundaries.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Tendulkar led India Legends to a title win in the first season of the Road Safety World Series T20 in 2021.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Here's a look at Tendulkar practicing shots during a net session.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Tendulkar does catching practice during the training session.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
India play their next game in the Road Safety World Series 2022 against West Indies Legends on Wednesday.
Image: @RSWorldSeries/Twitter
The legendary cricketer is 49 years old now and it is certainly a treat for fans to watch him play again.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
