Anirban Sarkar

Mar 19 ,2023

Sachin Tendulkar shows glimpses of his Israel holiday with family
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar captured a beautiful sunset in Jerusalem Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar is seen in this photo posing for the camera in Jerusalem. Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
A beautiful picture posted by the Indian legend on his Instagram Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar can be seen in the picture with a beautiful background Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Find Out More