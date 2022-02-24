‘Sadma’ to ‘Mom’; noteworthy performances of Sridevi to remember actor by
Image: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor
'Sadma' was among the initial films in Sridevi's career and her role as a retrograde amnesia patient was lauded by critics and audience.
Image: A Still from 'Sadma'
'Mom' was among the last movies of Sridevi in which her performance was immensely loved. Her performance in the film also won her a National Award for Best Actress.
Image: 'Mom' Poster
'Lamhe' was among the notable movies of Sridevi that gained massive popularity for her and even bagged her many awards and accolades.
Image: A Still from 'Nagina'
Written and directed by Gauri Shinde, 'English Vinglish' depicted Sridevi essaying the role of a mother who enrolls in an English-speaking course in order to stop her family from mocking her.
Image: A Still from 'English Vinglish'
'ChaalBaaz,' directed by Pankaj Parashar, featured Sridevi in a dual role and her performance in the film was highly appreciated.
Image: A Still from 'ChaalBaaz'
1989's iconic film 'Chandni' featured Sridevi in the lead and the massive success of the movie led the late actor to becoming one of the top stars of the industry.
Image: A Still from 'Chandni'
Sridevi's performance in the 1986 fantasy movie, 'Nagina' was considered one of her finest performances. The movie was a huge hit among the fans and critics.
Image: A Still from 'Nagina'
1983 blockbuster film, 'Himmatwala' featured Sridevi and Jitendra in the lead. Sridevi earned massive love and appreciation for her performance, especially for her dance number, 'Naino Mein Sapna.'
Image: A Still from 'Himmatwala'