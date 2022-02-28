SAG Awards 2022, Andrew Garfield on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Hollywood Recap Feb 28
Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83
SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Squid Game' And More Win Big; Here's Full List Of Winners
Image: AP
Andrew Garfield Talks About Celebrating Movies Amid Russian-Ukraine War; 'It's Odd But...'
Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83
'The Batman': Andy Serkis Says Fans Will Witness A Different Version Of Alfred Pennyworth
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
Sylvester Stallone Weighs In On Who Would Win The Rocky Vs Rambo Fight
Image: Instagram/@sylvesterstalloneofflcial
Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He Learned Taxidermy For His Role In 'The Power Of The Dog'
Image: Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm