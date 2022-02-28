SAG Awards 2022: The best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Image: Instagram/@sagawards
Lady Gaga won hearts at the SAG Awards 2022 with her stunning look. The actor-singer wore a white and silver gown with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/@runtherunway.mag
Jean Smart stunned in an off-shoulder maroon gown with a puffed neckline and a long train on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@micahmarcus
Vanessa Hudgens wore a detailed figure-hugging aquamarine Versace gown at the award function.
Image: Instagram/@sagawards
HoYeon Jung sported a black printed sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@sagawards
Kerry Washington wore a strapless yellow ballgown with a long train and looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@runtherunway.mag
Hailee Steinfeld looked gorgeous in a black shimmery sleeveless dress with a neat cut out above the waist.
Image: Instagram/@runtherunway.mag
Selena Gomez opted for a simple but gorgeous outfit for the event. She wore a puffed-sleeved black gown with diamond jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@runtherunway.mag
Alexandra Daddario was surely a stunner on the red carpet. Her look consisted of a silver gown with a deep V neck and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@runtherunway.mag