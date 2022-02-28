SAG Awards 2022: Will Smith to Lee Jung-Jae, list of stars honoured at the ceremony
Actor Jessica Chastain took home the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture for her film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Actor Michael Keaton received the award for Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for his role in Dopesick.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae took home the honour for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Another Squid Game actor Jung Ho-Yeon received an award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
Actor Ariana DeBose received an award under Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture for her film West Side Story.
Actor Will Smith received an award under the category Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture for his film King Richard.
Helen Mirren was honored at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday night with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Actor Marlee Matlin along with her cast of CODA received the SAG Award for best cast.
