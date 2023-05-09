Anjali Choudhury
May 09 ,2023
Sai Pallavi-inspired desi looks
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
Sai Pallavi donned a red saree with golden embroidery and complemented her look with dewy makeup and matching jewellery.
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
For the trailer launch of Shyam Singha Roy, the actress opted for a soft-pink silk saree with contrasting earrings.
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
During a promotional event for her film, Sai Pallavi wore a powder blue coloured saree with silver embroidery. She kept her tresses open to complete her look.
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
Sai Pallavi stunned in an ethnic look as she opted for a white traditional saree with golden borders. She decked her hair with flowers to complement her look.
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
Sai Pallavi went for a no-makeup look as she wore a red saree teamed with minimal jewellery.
Image: @saipallavi.senthamarai/Instagram
