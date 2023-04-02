Shreya Pandey
Apr 02 ,2023
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput bring royalty to NMACC
Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the NMCAA gala together.
Varinder Chawla
Kareena attended the event in a floor-length black gown and paired it with contrast green emerald earrings.
Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan looked royal in a black kurta and paired it with a white salwar.
Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the gala together, hand-in-hand.
Varinder Chawla
Shahid wore an all-white pant-suit for the event.
Varinder Chawla
Mira Rajput donned a black gown for the event. Her outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More