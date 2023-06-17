Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 17 ,2023
Saif Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: Adipurush cast attend film screening
Varinder Chawla
The Adipurush screening in Mumbai marked the first film event that Saif Ali Khan attended. He plays the Raavan-inspired role of Lankesh.
Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon arrived for the event dressed in an icy grey organza saree and was accompanied by her family. She plays the Sita-inspired role of Janaki.
Varinder Chawla
Sunny Singh was also captured in attendance for the Adipurush film screening. Singh plays the role of Laxmana, who is called Shesh in the film.
Varinder Chawla
Sonal Chauhan too went the traditional route like Kriti, attending the screening in a salwar suit. Chauhan plays Mandodari, wife to Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh.
Varinder Chawla
Vatsal Seth arrived at the screening with pregnant wife Ishita Dutta. Seth plays the role of Indrajit, son to Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh.
Varinder Chawla
