Nehal Gautam
Aug 16 ,2022
Saif Ali Khan's birthday: Race to Cocktail, actor's top movies to watch on his special day
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
'Dil Chahta Hai' garnered massive praise for Saif Ali Khan for his stellar performance.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Saif Ali Khan's romantic-comedy movie 'Hum Tum' was a huge hit among the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Hum Tum'
Saif Ali Khan won various awards and accolades for his villainous role in the film 'Omkara.'
Image: A Still from 'Omkara'
Saif Ali Khan's notable musical romantic drama film 'Parineeta' depicted the actor playing the role of a passionate musician.
Image: A Still from 'Parineeta'
'Love Aaj Kal,' featuring Saif and Deepika in the lead was a huge hit among the fans.
Image: A Still from 'Love Aaj Kal'
The 2020 historical action movie 'Tanhaji' featuring Saif as Udaybhan Singh Rathore garnered many awards.
Image: A Still from 'Tanhaji'
Released in 2008, 'Race' featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead essaying the role of a business tycoon. It was the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
Image: A Still from 'Race'
Find Out More