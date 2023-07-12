Vishal Tiwari
Jul 12 ,2023
Saina Nehwal goes on a spiritual trip to Amarnath
Image: Instagram/SainaNehwal
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal is currently in Jammu & Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra.
Image: Twitter/SainaNehwal
The Commonwealth gold medalist took to her social media handles to post pictures from the trip.
Image: Twitter/SainaNehwal
Nehwal has gone to the Amarnath Yatra with her mother Usha Rani, who could be seen in the photos.
Image: Twitter/SainaNehwal
In one picture, Nehwal and her mother could be seen posing with Army officials at the base camp.
Image: Twitter/SainaNehwal
Nehwal was last seen competing in the Asian Championships 2022, where she suffered a 2nd round exit.
Image: Instagram/SainaNehwal
The 33-year-old is currently ranked 30 in the BWF women's singles rankings. She is the recipient of Padma Bhushan.
Image: Instagram/SainaNehwal
