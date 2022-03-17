Saina Nehwal's birthday: A look back at Indian star's most memorable wins over the years
A 16-year-old Saina Nehwal burst into the international badminton scene by becoming the first Indian woman to win a four-star badminton tournament at Phillippines Open in 2006.
An 18-year-old Saina Nehwal was a player to watch out for in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She won against former Asian Games gold medallist Wang Chen, however, exited the tournament after losing the quarterfinals.
Nehwal's win against then-world No. 3 Wang Lin in the finals of the 2009 Indonesia Open Super Series made her the first Indian to win a Super Series women’s singles title.
Nehwal won the third Indonesian Open title in 2012, and en route to the feat, she defeated yet another Chinese superstar - Wang Shixian in the quarter-finals.
The biggest highlight of Nehwal's badminton career came in 2012 when she won the bronze medal in the London Olympics 2012 women's singles event.
Having picked the Commonwealth Gold medal in 2010, Nehwal earned her second gold in the CWG by winning against PV Sindhu in the all-Indian finale of the women's singles event in 2018.
