Samantha Ruth is a dedicated animal lover; see her happy pics with pets Hash & Saasha
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surely an animal lover. The actor intakes only a plant-based diet and encourages her fans to do the same. She currently lives with her two pet dogs in Hyderabad.
Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya adopted a French bulldog named Hash back in 2019.
Samantha is often seen hanging out with her pet, as he accompanies her in her daily chores, even while relaxing.
Earlier this year, Samantha welcomed another pet dog, a female pitbull, and named her Sasha.
The actor's Instagram profile is filled with snaps of Sasha and Hash as they always accompany Samantha in her daily activities.
Hash's third birthday celebration was seemingly grand with several South celebs wishing him. Samantha also threw a nice party on her pet's special day.
The 'Family Man 2' star often treats her fans with some adorable pictures of her pets.
The South star's celebrations are always incomplete without her pets. Her Diwali 2021 wish for her fans is proof of that.
