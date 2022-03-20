Samantha Ruth Prabhu: A look at south star's glamourous all-black ensembles
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a picture in this black body con dress from her Christmas celebrations last year while spreading love and happiness.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks beautiful in this black outfit with an embroidery embellished jacket for Filmfare OTT awards.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is known for slaying in black looks extremely gorgeous in these black pants while painting with a stylish crop top that is just grabbing the eyeballs of her fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears a sports bra along with loose pants and a Louis Vuitton bag while posing for a photo shoot in this black outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks extremely regal in this black saree that she has paired with white sneakers making it a trendsetter.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks splendid in this black sports bra with a short body con skirt and a sling bag to add charm to her outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks absolutely beautiful in this black outfit which sh has paired with trousers from Zara and a Valentino belt while posing for a mirror selfie.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl