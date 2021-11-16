Samantha Ruth Prabhu can elevate any casual look; Here's the proof
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails the beach look while sporting a pink coloured crop-top along with a pair of blue denim shorts
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha elevates her casual look by sporting a snazzy furry coat with black hearts printed all over it along with a cool pair of shades
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses for the camera in a cute yellow top paired it with a set of high-waist denim shorts
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor shares an elegant photo of herself wearing a cool back top with a pair of blue jeans
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@jukalker
Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons a dazzling pink coloured playsuit while she flaunts her vibrant smile for the camera
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha stuns in a snazzy black and white checkered top along with a striped pair of pants
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl