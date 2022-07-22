Sneha Biswas

Jul 22 ,2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Inside 'Shaakuntalam' actor's love affair with indo-western sarees

South Diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actor's in the industry. She is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 'A Aa' actor is dishing out some major fashion goals in this blue saree. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor looks ravishing in this pink saree that has intricate detailing all over its body. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha took her fashion game a notch higher in this ruffled saree look. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This picture is proof that the actor can carry any look with utmost grace and elegance. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This look of Samantha is simple yet graceful. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor stunned the fashion police in this Indo western fusion look. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha is a 'forever saree girl' as her Instagram timeline has several pictures in Saree. Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Find Out More