Sneha Biswas
Jul 22 ,2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Inside 'Shaakuntalam' actor's love affair with indo-western sarees
South Diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actor's in the industry. She is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The 'A Aa' actor is dishing out some major fashion goals in this blue saree.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor looks ravishing in this pink saree that has intricate detailing all over its body.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha took her fashion game a notch higher in this ruffled saree look.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This picture is proof that the actor can carry any look with utmost grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This look of Samantha is simple yet graceful.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The actor stunned the fashion police in this Indo western fusion look.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha is a 'forever saree girl' as her Instagram timeline has several pictures in Saree.
Image: Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl
