Anjali Choudhury
Mar 21 ,2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-inspired all-white looks
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped monochrome pictures and captioned it, "Let’s talk all things."
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
In the photos, the Shaakuntalam star wore a cut out bodycon gown.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha opted for rings and a wavy hairdo to complement her look.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The Telugu actress wore a gown with thigh-high slit and paired it with bow-shaped heels.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Earlier, the actress donned a white saree with dewy makeup.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha was also spotted giving free hugs to a tree in a white kurta and pyjama.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The South-Indian star looked stylish in a white corset top and pant.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha opted for a white blazer with flared pants.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
In another photo, the actress donned flowers on her head paired with a white dress.
Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
