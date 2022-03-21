Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Times when the actor showed her fondness for furry friends
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is quite close to her two furry friends Hash and Saasha, had shared this special picture of Hash while penning a sweet note for him.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
This is another adorable picture of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who gave a glimpse of her evenings with her furry pets where she is seen cuddling them on a sofa.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
This picture just defines the bond of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her pets as she takes them for walks and rides outside.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
This picture is of Samantha while celebrating the third birthday of her furry friend Hash. The adorable pet is seen eating a piece of cake as the celebrations unfold.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared this picture while explaining how she spent an entire morning cleaning Sasha as she had been messing all around the house.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
This picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is from one of her working Sundays where her dog accompanied her on the shooting sets making it more fun.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha had shared this picture from one of the ad shoots where she was endorsing dog-friendly food while posing with a few lovely furry friends.
IMAGE: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl